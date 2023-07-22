John Legend on looking after four kids with Chrissy Teigen: ‘outnumbered’

John Legend has recently opened up on looking after four kids with wife Chrissy Teigen.



In a new interview with Extra, the Voice coach, who announced the birth of their fourth kid, said, “We are very outnumbered now.”

“We are having fun, honestly. The babies are lovely,” stated the singer.

Legend continued, “They are just adding joy and energy to our house.”

“Our older kids are excited to welcome their younger siblings into the world, and it just fills the house with more love,” added the musician.

A source close to the couple told the outlet, “It’s always been Chrissy's dream to have four kids, and now they can sit back a little and enjoy what they've managed to build together.”

“Chrissy and John aren’t getting much sleep, as they are too excited about their brood to be tired,” mentioned an insider.

The source shared, “They are absolutely ecstatic.”

Meanwhile, Legend and Teigen are blessed with kids three years after the loss of their son at 20 weeks because of “a partial placenta abruption”

In June, Legend and Teigen welcomed their latest addition, saying, “We are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens. Our hearts, and our home, are officially full.”