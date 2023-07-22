Jennifer Garner in happy state of mind amid dating John Miller, reveals source

Jennifer Garner is in happy state of mind amid dating John Miller from 2018.

Speaking to OK! magazine, a source close to Garner shared, “Jen truly never imagined that this day would come again. She says life is full of blessings and surprises.”



The couple had been quietly dating for months before they became public in October 2018 after her split from ex-husband Ben Affleck.

“She’s happier than she’s been in a very long time,” said the source.

The insider shared, “John loves Jen and her kids and thinks she’s gorgeous.”

“He’s always complimenting her and he respects and appreciates her for the caring and amazing woman that she is,” mentioned the source.

The insider continued, “Jen says she finally trusts someone with her heart.”

The source added, “John brings out the best in Jen.”

Meanwhile, the insider shared that the couple have “no plans as of now”.

“Jen and John are perfectly happy with the way things are right now,” concluded the source.