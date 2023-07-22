Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian shares series of baby bump progression pics

Kourtney Kardashian is expecting her first baby with husband Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram on Friday to share a collection of photos featuring her baby bump at various points throughout her pregnancy.

Her post highlighted her preference for black and silver maternity attire, as well as double denim. In the first image, the Poosh founder was sitting on a director's chair wearing a chic black bodysuit that accentuated her bump while looking to her right.

Kardashian announced her pregnancy with husband Travis Barker at a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles last month and has since been celebrated for her fashionable pregnancy style.

In another photo, Kardashian was seen standing in front of an intricate wooden door with her eyes closed and her hand on her hip, wearing the same black outfit as before with a lace dress that hinted at the beginnings of her bump, suggesting it was taken earlier on in her pregnancy.

Kardashian has been documenting her pregnancy journey on social media, while her 47-year-old husband, Barker, has been discussing potential baby names for their son.

In a recent GOAT Talk interview with Complex, Barker sat down with his 17-year-old daughter Alabama to talk about what they consider to be the "Greatest of All Time," among other things.

As part of the interview, Barker drew a card that read, "GOAT baby name?" His daughter Alabama, whom he shares with his ex Shanna Moakler, immediately offered some suggestions, including luxurious watch brand names like Audemars, Milan, and Patek. Barker jokingly responded with his own suggestion of "Rocky 13."