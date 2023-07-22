Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire enjoy beach day in St. Tropez

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire have a party on yacht with many beauties

On Thursday, Leonardo DiCaprio and his longtime friend Tobey Maguire were seen having a good time on a yacht in Saint-Tropez. The 48-year-old Oscar winner was spotted shirtless, wearing blue board shorts and a silver pendant necklace before jumping into the Mediterranean.

Maguire, also 48, joined him on the large boat, going shirtless as well and enjoying the sun. He wore a similar bathing suit, complemented by a baseball cap and sunglasses.

Earlier this week, the duo was spotted spending time offshore near Club 55, a popular spot among celebrities that DiCaprio has visited before. Jerry Seinfeld and his wife Jessica were also seen there in late June aboard a yacht.

This yachting excursion took place around a month after DiCaprio and his co-star from The Great Gatsby were seen leaving the Hôtel Costes in Paris in late June. They were also captured on camera heading to the Hotel Plaza Athénée, where they attended an event with LeBron James.

Talking about their friendship in 2013, Maguire told PEOPLE, "[Leo and I] are like any other buddies. There's a lot of laughing and chatting between us. We enjoy doing a lot of things we have in common, like basketball. We like to play and talk about basketball."

"Leo and I have a lot of trust and respect for each other. We have a close friendship, and I definitely have an affection for Leo."