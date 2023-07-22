Raghav Juyal breaks silence on relationship with Shehnaaz Gill

Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal has finally opened up about his relationship rumours with Shehnaaz Gill, which sparked during the filming of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.



Salman Khan had further added fuel to the fire after he cracked a joke about Shehnaaz and Juyal’s closeness while promoting the film.

Now, Raghav, in an interview with Times of India, has opened up about his relationship with Gill.

He said, “Shehnaaz and I have acted in the film together, that’s it. It is natural for people to ask questions about your co-actors, but no, we are not dating. I am single."

Raghav went on to say, “I have three films releasing in a few months and let’s just say that I am married to my work. I want to stay single as of now and have no plans or time to be in a relationship."



Earlier, Salman Khan had said, “I saw a chemistry being built between two people on set. But nothing happened, at least from one person’s end. The other one was eager."

The action-romance film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released on April 21.