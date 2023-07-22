Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s second friend rejects breakup rumours

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s second friend has also dismissed the breakup rumours of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Rumours were rife that Archie and Lilibet parents are “taking time apart” to heal and rebuild their bond.
Responding to these rumours, a close friend of the royal couple had told Page Six, that any speculation of a breakup is false.
The source had said, “It’s not true. It’s literally made up.”
Now, another close friend has also rejected Meghan and Harry’s breakup rumours.
Talking to Bazaar.com, per Daily Express, the source close to Meghan Markle and Harry called their split or close to splitting claims “complete garbage”.
According to a report by Radar Online, Meghan Markle and Harry, who moved to Montecito, California in March 2020 after stepping back as senior members of the royal family, are “under tremendous financial pressure to fund their lavish California lifestyle, including their $14 million mansion and huge security costs.”
