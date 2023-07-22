Zendaya's 'Challengers' release date pushed to 2024 amidst writers strike

Amidst the ongoing writers' strike in Hollywood, the highly anticipated Zendaya film "Challengers" has faced a significant setback, leading to its release being pushed back to 2024.

Originally scheduled to premiere at the Venice Film Festival this year, the world premiere of the movie has been canceled due to the prevailing strike situation. Consequently, the film's global release date has been rescheduled to April 26th, 2024, instead of its initial date of September 15th, 2023.

The writer's strike, which has been going on for months, revolves around issues of unfair wages and compensation for the creative minds behind screenplays. Both the Writers Guild of America and SAG-Aftra have been united in their support for the writers, advocating for fair pay and equitable treatment.

"Challengers" stars Zendaya in the role of Tashi Duncan, the wife of a tennis player portrayed by Mike Faist, known for his role in "West Side Story." The plot takes a compelling turn when a former tennis player from their past, played by Josh O'Connor, reenters their lives.

Unfortunately, Zendaya's involvement in "Dune 2" is also likely to be impacted by the ongoing strikes, as Hollywood experiences a standstill due to the labor dispute. As the writer's strike continues to exert its influence on the entertainment industry, the fate of many high-profile projects remains uncertain.