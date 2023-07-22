Drake goes freestyle 'On The Radar' with Central Cee

Drake meanwhile on his It’s All A Blur Tour

Drake is set to treat fans with a new surprise as he has recorded a new freestyle with Central Cee.

Amid the Grammy winner’s It’s All A Blur Tour, he appeared On The Radar Radio recently, saying, “A little exercise on a off day…me and Cench ontheradarradio loading,” Drake shared on Instagram about his new freestyle.

Fans mostly gushed over the team-up, but some went for a light leg pulling of the pair.



“You have 20/20 vision…The glasses are just for show now,” one fan commented.

While a second added they thought Central Cee “was Eminem.”

Over the years, Drake rapped several freestyles when he visited Fire In The Booth, Link Up TV’s Behind Barz, Tim Westwood, and Funk Flex.

In other news, the Canadian rap star vibes at Ye’s seminal album’s College Dropout track Through the Wire.

The Grammy winner shared the snippets on Instagram Story, as he enjoyed the 46-year-old music in the bathroom while sporting a sweatshirt that promoted his new album, For All the Dogs.