‘Saw Patrol’: The next box office showdown is between ‘Saw X’ and ‘Paw Patrol’

After Barbenheimer, the next box office battle will be between ‘Saw X’ and ‘Paw Patrol’

Lionsgate has moved up the release of Saw X from Oct. 27 to Sept. 29, setting it to go head-to-head with PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie at the box office. Saw X is the tenth entry in the franchise and takes place between the first two movies, with Tobin Bell returning as the iconic Jigsaw.

Directed by Kevin Greutert, who also helmed Saw VI and Saw 3D, the film promises to be a thrilling addition to the series.

Meanwhile, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie is the second theatrical film based on the popular animated TV series, featuring a talented cast including Mckenna Grace, Taraji P. Henson, Chris Rock (who appeared in the previous Saw movie, Spiral), and Kim Kardashian, along with her children North and Saint West. Both films are expected to draw big crowds and make a splash at the box office in 2023.

Lionsgate welcomed the box office battle on its official Twitter, writing, "reporting for SAW PATROL, sir"



Barbie and Oppenheimer, released on July 21, are currently generating significant revenue at the box office.

As predicted, Barbie is leading the way with a preview gross of $22.3 million, surpassing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Warner Bros. has officially announced that Barbie has earned the highest preview gross of 2023.

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer has also performed well, bringing in $10.5 million and keeping pace with other superhero movies and blockbusters like It Chapter Two. Looking ahead, Saw X and Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie are expected to provide the next major showdown at the box office on September 29.