Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton going through rough patch in marriage: Here’s why

All is not going well between Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton two years after their marriage.



A source revealed to OK! magazine, “They used to do everything together. Some might even say they were together too much.”

Reflecting on marital woes, the source added, “They’re both distracted by their work”, especially after Shelton’s time on The Voice came to an end.

The source mentioned that Shelton is currently busy with his hit Barmageddon series, which was recently renewed for a second season on USA Network.

Meanwhile, Stefani remains a coach on The Voice, as well as the founder of her cosmetics brand, GXVE Beauty.

“Anyone can see they’re having issues. There isn’t much for them to talk about,” stated the source.

The source further said that the “struggles with the spouses completely different upbringings have also slowly seeping through the cracks”.

“She can put on cowboy boots and sing a country duet with Blake, but Gwen doesn’t really fit in the southern lifestyle,” asserted the Stefani’s confidante.

The source disclosed, “When they first got together, their chemistry was through the roof, but it takes two to tango, and Blake seems to be too busy to notice,"

“Gwen and Blake both have habits that annoy each other, like when Blake tracks mud through the house or leaves a mess. And what he eats grosses Gwen out. She’s always on his case about dieting,” concluded the source.