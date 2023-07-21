Samuel L Jackson breaks his silence on not winning Oscar for THIS reason

Samuel L Jackson has recently broken his silence on not winning an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor due to deleted A Time to Kill scene.



Speaking to Vulture, Jackson said, “In A Time to Kill, when I kill those guys, I kill them because my daughter needs to know that those guys are not on the planet anymore and they will never hurt her again – that I will do anything to protect her. That’s how I played that character throughout.”

“And there were specific things we shot, things I did to make sure that she understood that, but in the editing process, they got taken out,” revealed the 74-year-old.

He remarked, “And it looked like I killed those dudes and then planned every move to make sure that I was going to get away with it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, The Pulp Fiction star claimed that some of the scenes that were taken out “kept him from getting an Oscar”.

Jackson mentioned, “The things they took out kept me from getting an Oscar.”

“My first day working on that film, I did a speech in a room with an actor and the whole set was in tears when I finished. I was like, ‘Okay. I’m on the right page,’” disclosed the actor.

Jackson further said, “That scene is not in the movie. And I know why it’s not. Because it wasn’t my movie, and they weren’t trying to make me a star.”

“That was one of the first times that I saw this happened,” he added.

Meanwhile, Jackson new series, Secret Invasion is now streaming on Disney+.