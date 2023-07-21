Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling share thoughts on Barbie movie

Barbie movie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling recently discussed their exciting new project on the Lorraine show with Mark Hayes.



During the conversation, Margot admitted that her idea of fining people who didn't wear pink didn't work out because everyone loved wearing pink. So, it was difficult for her to find those who weren't wearing pink.

Margot insisted that the money collected went to charity and was only a small sum.

Mark, a fashionista himself, expressed that he was impressed by the outfits in the movie, declaring them as 'exceptional'.

Margot laughed, saying, "Ryan even wore a Chanel onesie on the snowmobile."

For an action scene in the movie, Ryan playing Ken, was seen holding on to Barbie for life as the two speed through Barbie'a snowmobile's icy landscape, reports Dailymail.

Margot said that Barbie had been around for decades, but they wanted to make it more than just a doll.

She said, "Barbie means a lot to so many people. We wanted to make Barbie more than just a doll. We wanted it to be about life."

While talking about his physical transformation, Ryan revealed that it took a lot of bleach for his blonde locks.

He added that being outnumbered by women on set mirrored his off-screen life.

"He said, "It was like home as I grew up in a home surrounded by women, and I live in one now."