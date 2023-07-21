Zayn Malik releases new sensational music video for ‘Love Like This’





Zayn Malik has released the music video for his latest single, Love Like This, which he had been teasing on his social media accounts for the past few weeks.

The video depicts Zayn going on bike rides with Grace Dumdaw, an actress originally from Myanmar. Throughout the video, Zayn and Grace engage in playful activities, with the singer seemingly unable to keep his hands off the beauty.

Speaking about his new song, Zayn said: “Love Like This is a summer tune I’m very proud of and excited for the world to hear.”

“I’m working on my new album currently that is coming soon, and I can’t wait for everyone to see what’s next.”

In the song, Zayn sings about a new romance encounter, with lyrics that include: “I guess there’s love like this/ Usually I never wanna jump like this ... I guess there’s faith like this/ Give you everything and you can skate like this/ But I think I gotta take that risk ’cause I can not go back/ And I’m loving what you say, what you say, what you say when you’re on my line.”

This comes after Zayn recently opened up about the reason for his exit from the popular band One Direction in 2015.

Speaking with host Alex Cooper on Call Her Daddy podcast, he shared, “I knew for a minute there was a lot of politics… I new something was happening so I was like I'll just get ahead of the curb and get out of here, I think this is done.”