Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach quietly welcome their second child

Director Greta Gerwig, with her husband, Noah Baumbach, has secretly welcomed a new member to their family, their second child, a baby boy.

Little Women filmmaker profile on Elle U.K revealed the birth of the second child to director-writer's couple.

Noah Baumbach has another 13-year-old son, Rohmer, from his previous marriage. The couple shares another kid 4-year-old Harold in addition to the newborn.

Greta Gerwig recently reflected on her life's journey during a recent interview while discussing the birth of her second child, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

In an interview with Elle UK, which covered Greta's personal and professional life journey, the director said, "I am about to be 40," adding that when you turn forty, there's a realization like, "Oh! I am properly middle-aged now. All parts of life feel extremely activated.

Gushing over her kid, Greta said, "He's a little Schmoo," while sharing a photo of her child.

She added that she doesn't know if the picture reflects the energy accurately, adding that it's very much his energy.

She revealed that the newborn sleeps all night, but she keeps getting up every hour to ninety minutes and hovering.

She continued, "I am in a bit a twilight state as I just want to keep looking at baby."

The director announced her pregnancy in December 2022, and the interview marks the first time the Barbie director discussed the birth of her second child.