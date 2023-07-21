Samuel Jackson unveils his thoughtful wedding gift for Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds

Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds received an unusual gift from Samuel Jackson at their wedding in 2008. Samuel has recently revealed his wedding gift to the couple.



In a conversation with Vulture, Jackson said that Scarlett always kept talking about nature, so the gift was in due consideration of her interests.

He revealed, "The gift I presented to the couple on their marriage in 2008 was a beehive."

He added that the couple kept bees for a couple of years while they stayed together and got honey from them.

He revealed, "One day, the bees abandon their queen and their hive or some sh** like that."

Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds started dating in 2007 and married in 2008.

Hindustan Times reports that the couple stayed together for two years and ended their marriage.

The couple announced their split in 2010: "We have decided to end our marriage after long and careful consideration."

They added that their relationship started with love and ended with love and kindness.

Their statement read, "While privacy isn't expected, it is certainly appreciated."

After their split, both estranged husband and wife went on to find love again.

Reynolds married Blake Lively in 2012, and they share four children. Among them, three are girls, James, Ines and Betty.

On the other hand, Johansson started dating Sean Penn.