Alia Bhatt does not want her daughter Raha to join showbiz?

Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt and husband Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first daughter in November last year, and now the actress has disclosed that Raha will become a scientist.



Alia is currently on promotional spree of her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, also starring Ranveer Singh.

The Gully Boy stars along with Karan Johar were seen promoting their film at an event in Mumbai on Friday where Alia talked about her daughter Raha’s future career and it seems like she doesn't want her baby girl to follow her and father’s footsteps and join Bollywood.

Talking to the fans, Alia Bhatt said, “When I look at my daughter and say, 'Tu toh scientist banegi' (You will become a scientist)."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April 2022.

Meanwhile, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will be out on July 28.