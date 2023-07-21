Netflix shares release date for upcoming ‘Depp V Heard’ Documentary Series

The release date for the Depp V Heard documentary series has just been announced, shortly after the streaming giant announced that it has obtained rights.
For those unversed, it’s been nearly a year since the explosive court case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard streamed online.
The entire trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard featured a $5 million payout in punitive damages, which the judge capped at $350,000.
It resulted in Heard getting almost $2 million, for defamation allegations made by Depp’s attorney Adam Waldman.
The 'Depp V Heard' documentary series is said to release on August 16, 2023.
However, this date does not encompass the UK populace.
The director and executive producer for the new documentary is Emma Cooper.
For those unversed, she is well known for past works like 'The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes' as well as 'The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann' and 'Bikram: Yogi, Guri, Predator'.
Barbara Handler makes special cameo in Greta Gerwig’s 'Barbie' starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling
Netflix unveils a full list of TV shows that are similar to Netflix's Virgin River
Margot Robbie stars in Greta Gerwig movie titled 'Barbie' opposite Ryan Gosling as Ken
Shakira confirmed the end of her 11-year relationship last June with Gerard Piqué
Netflix shares everything there is to know about season 3 of the Netflix series ‘Ginny & Georgia’
Gisele Bündchen reacts to ex-husband Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian romance rumours