Netflix shares release date for upcoming ‘Depp V Heard’ Documentary Series

The release date for the Depp V Heard documentary series has just been announced, shortly after the streaming giant announced that it has obtained rights.

For those unversed, it’s been nearly a year since the explosive court case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard streamed online.

The entire trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard featured a $5 million payout in punitive damages, which the judge capped at $350,000.

It resulted in Heard getting almost $2 million, for defamation allegations made by Depp’s attorney Adam Waldman.

Netflix’s release date for 'Depp V Heard' documentary series:

The 'Depp V Heard' documentary series is said to release on August 16, 2023.

However, this date does not encompass the UK populace.

Who is responsible for bringing forward the Depp V Heard documentary series:

The director and executive producer for the new documentary is Emma Cooper.

For those unversed, she is well known for past works like 'The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes' as well as 'The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann' and 'Bikram: Yogi, Guri, Predator'.