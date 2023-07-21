Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face 'humiliation' amid split rumours

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly have faced another humiliation in California amid their rift and split rumours ahead of Prince William’s visit to US.
The royal couple have reportedly been banned from a private member's club near their Montecito mansion, California.
This has been disclosed by Lady Victoria Hervey in a programme on GB News.
She told the host: "I heard from people in LA that they actually got barred."
Lady Victoria said Meghan Markle and Harry have been banned from a private members’ club as people “don’t like paparazzi”.
The claim comes a day after Prince William announced that he would attend the second Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit at the UN General Assembly in New York City on September 19.
In another report, the GB News claims Prince William is expected to snub seeing his estranged brother Harry, his wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet during upcoming trip to the US.
The announcement of this unexpected project came just one day ahead of its release
Reprising her role as Captain Marvel, Brie Larson takes the lead in the upcoming film
The storyline kicks off with a routine clash between the Justice League and the Legion of Doom but takes an unexpected...
“As long as William and Kate are there, we are happy.”
Ciara commented on Meghan Markle friend's viral dance video, “I can’t! Dance mama Dance!”
Impressed by Pluma's connection to his music and their shared artistic vision, Rocky felt inspired to collaborate with...