Romeo Beckham turns heads as he goes for cheap jewellery shopping

Romeo Beckham seems like a doting boyfriend.

The 20-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham turned heads while doing some cheap jewellery shopping at a market in Notting Hill's Portobello Road on Thursday.

It comes after Romeo reportedly abandoned his football career in the US due to the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship with his girlfriend Mia Regan.

David’s son is currently dating Mia Regan and they often spot wearing matching jewellery.

Amid this, his recent activity hinted at his girlfriend's liking for jewellery which made him buy some jewellery as he did not miss the chance to show his love for her.

Romeo - whose parents have a net worth of around £400m, kept comfortable in a pair of white and brown trainers and donned two small silver hoop earrings.

The Brentford footballer was seen trying on a number of rings while looking around the different stalls with a pal.

He chatted to a shop owner as he and his pal looked through the goods during their outing.

It comes after Romeo gave his family trip to Miami a miss while Victoria and David jetted off to the USA for Lionel Messi's unveiling event at Inter Miami FC with daughter Harper, 12, and son Cruz, 18.

Romeo and Mia started dating in May 2019, but it wasn't until a year later when Mia first appeared on Romeo's Instagram that they made their relationship 'red carpet official'.

The couple often take to their socials to show the world how loved-up they are and have been spotted wearing matching jewellery.