Meghan Markle’s friend delights fans with killer dance moves: Video

Meghan Markle’s close pal Serena Williams has delighted her fans with killer dance moves to some mambo music and the video of it has gone viral on social media.
Taking to Instagram, Serena, who is expecting her second baby with husband Alexis Ohanian, shared the dance video and wrote, “I’m Just making up moves at this point. I need to go somewhere and sit down. #dance #mom #pregnant #serenawilliams.”
The video has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.
Serena’s husband Ohanian and US singer Ciara also dropped sweet comments on her dance video.
Ciara said, “I can’t! Dance mama Dance!”
Ohanian commented, “A mood.”
Meghan Markle did not react to the Serena’s post as the Duchess is not on social media.
Serena Williams and Meghan have remained loyal friends since their first real hang out in 2014.
Duchess of Sussex frequently supports Williams at tennis matches, while Williams threw Markle's baby shower.
Williams was also the first guest on Markle's podcast, "Archetypes," in August 2022.
