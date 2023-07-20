James Gunn debunks 'workplace origin' rumours about 'Superman: Legacy'

James Gunn, the director of the highly-anticipated movie Superman: Legacy, recently took to Reddit to address fan confusion regarding Nathan Fillion's role in the film as well and clarified certain aspects of the DC film's storyline.

Fans were intrigued by Fillion's casting as a Green Lantern in Superman: Legacy, given his previous portrayal of Cory Pitzner/T.D.K. in "The Suicide Squad." Gunn clarified that Superman: Legacy serves as the starting point for DC Studios' movies and canon, signaling a departure from what viewers have seen in the DCEU (DC Extended Universe) before.

One significant clarification from Gunn revolves around the film's focus on Superman's origin. Initial reports suggested it might be a workplace origin story, but Gunn debunked this notion. While the movie will explore Superman's early years, it won't predominantly revolve around Clark Kent's career as a journalist at the Daily Planet.

Instead, Superman: Legacy will center on Clark's transformation into the beloved superhero, delving into his journey to becoming the iconic symbol of hope.

As details about the film remain scarce, Gunn has actively engaged with fans on Threads, generating discussions about the future of the DCU. Under Gunn's direction, the DCU is undergoing a significant overhaul, promising an exciting new tonal shift for the universe.