Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy on what they spent their first ‘paycheck’ on

Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy have recently revealed what they spent their first “big paycheck” on.



Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Damon said that he spent his paycheck on his mother and brother.

“I was able to put my mother, Nancy Carlsson-Paige, through her Ph.D. program with the $25,000 I earned for my role in the 1990 movie, Rising Son,” stated the actor.

The Bourne Identity star remarked, “I bought my brother a car,” adding, “That was a really cool feeling.”

Murphy told the outlet that he spent his first big paycheck on a “sound system”.

Meanwhile, Blunt shared that she rented an apartment and was able to move away from her parents for the first time.

Earlier, in an interview with Fox News Digital, Damon and Blunt detailed about their experience living in the same building as neighbours.

“It’s the best having Matt under the same roof,” said The Devil Wears Prada actress.

She continued, “We do have fun dinner parties.”

However, the actress pointed out that they have not done “one thing” as neighbours and “will never do”.

“I've never read lines with Matt Damon, and I never will,” quipped Blunt.