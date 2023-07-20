Meghan Markle’s sold Montecito mansion: ‘Proving she can live on her own’

Meghan Markle is allegedly intent on making the world believe she can survive without Prince Harry.



These revelations have been made by royal commentator and expert Angela Levin.

She brought everything to light during an interview with Sky News Australia.



In her chat, Ms Levin started off by accusing Meghan Markle of being lacklustre without Prince Harry by her side.

So much so that the expert even went on to say, “Without him, she’s nothing.”

This is precisely why Ms Levin feels the chances of a divorce are very small, despite the fact that Meghan seems intent on proving that “she’s really strong on her own.”

She also went on to say, “Whatever they did, they did together, and they were so happy that way. But now there’s been no contact. There’s no touching. There’s no helping.”

For those unversed, all these claims have come in response to admissions that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sold their Montecito home for more separate living arrangements.

This insight in particular has been shared by a source that wishes to remain anonymous.

Per their findings, the pair has “sold their mansion in Montecito” and Prince Harry now lives in another place.

Not sure if the house was sold but I had heard a couple weeks ago he was staying someplace else there,” the anonymous insider also noted before concluding.