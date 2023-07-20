'Merry Christmas' director reveals why he cast unusual pair Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi

'Merry Christmas' will be clashing with Karan Johar's 'Yodha' on December 15

Merry Christmas director Sriram Raghavan opened why he cast an unusual pair Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the film.

Sriram revealed casting Katrina together with Vijay was the demand of the story. The plotline of the film required an off-beat pairing.

“When you see the film, you’ll know. The story is such that I just needed a very off-beat pairing or casting and I was trying various combinations and permutations and I happened to meet Vijay at a festival in Melbourne and I’d seen some of his films.

"I just felt, ‘What if I do this odd combination’ and it has got its curiosity value, I hope.”

He also shared another reason for casting the unusual pairin the movie. He thought it would be a great idea to form a new pairing as both Katrina and Vijay have not worked together ever.

The director made Merry Christmas in two different versions, Hindi and Tamil. He did that because he himself is a Tamilian.

While talking about the same, he added: “I wanted to make a Tamil film also since Vijay is a very acclaimed actor in the South and I thought it will be just good for us to make two versions of this film."

They are broadly the same, 95 percent they are the same but of course, language changes and some characters also I wanted to change so that it doesn’t look like a dubbed film.”

Film Merry Christmas is set to hit theatres on December 15, 2023, reports Pinkvilla.