Noel Gallagher lashes out at Adele, calling her voice offensive

Noel Gallagher has launched a scathing attack on Adele calling her voice ‘offensive.’

The singer, 56, compared the Hello singer to the late music legend Cilla Black as he appeared in one of the podcasts.

Speaking on the Matt Morgan podcast, Noel was asked whether he was a fan of Adele's work, and he hit back: 'F***k off, f***ing hell. Name one?

'They're f***ing s**t. It's f***ing awful. It's f***ing Cilla Black. I find it and that whole thing offensive.'

Adele, 35, is currently performing in a huge Las Vegas residency, after returning to music with a record-breaking album in 2021.

Noel added that the only way Adele's music could be improved would be if she performed a track that he wrote.

He added: 'If I fall out of love with touring, I could see myself just sitting at home writing songs and sending them to my publishers. I might in the future.

'I'll be saying, ''Get Adele to sing that. Don't call until she's done the guide vocal''.

''I want Lewis Capaldi to murder this song, I want him to sit on it from a great height. Make me rich''.'