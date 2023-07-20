Kate Middleton avoids Meghan Markle's best friend during latest outing

Prince William's star-struck wife Kate Middleton, who usually interacts with the celebrities if she finds them near her at any public event, shunned Meghan Markle's best friend during her latest outing.

The Princess of Wales seemingly avoided Priyanka Chopra, who's known to be the best friend of the Duchess of Sussex, at Wimbledon during the Women's final this weekend.

Chopra was spotted enjoying the match with her husband, Nick Jonas. They were sat just inches away from the royal box. The actress looked stunning as she wore a floral dress and sunglasses. She was seen getting cosy with her husband.

However, Kate avoided the star and did not even made eye contact with her. Chopra also appeared reluctant to interact with the royal.

Nick Jonas' wife Chopra first buddied up with Meghan back in 2016 when they both attended the Elle Women in Television dinner in Los Angeles. From there, they bonded in Canada as they were both filming close to each other.

She was also a guest at Meghan's wedding to Harry back in 2018, and so it was somewhat surprising to see her positioned so close to Kate, who is in the middle of a feud with her sister-in-law Meghan after her split from the royal apparatus.

But, this isn't the first time the star has had an awkward run-in with Kate, as rumours of a royal rift between Meghan and Kate continue to swirl.

In 2021, Priyanka also attended the Woman's Final in Wimbledon and was spotted walking straight past Kate, seemingly trying to avoid her.

Chopra was one of those Meghan's pals who publicly defended the former actress after her exit from the royal family.