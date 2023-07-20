'Oppenheimer' glowing reviews are out

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer was hailed as one of this year's greatest films as raving reviews attested to that.
Headlined by Cillian Murphy, who played the nuclear bomb's creator, Robert J. Oppenheimer, the film shed light on the development of the atomic bomb and, afterward, the scientist's fears of his creation.
The Hollywood Reporter reviewed: “Both a probing character study and a sweeping account of history, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is a brainy, brawny thriller about the man who led the Manhattan Project to build the bomb that ended World War II."
The AV Club penned: “Oppenheimer deserves the title of masterpiece. It’s Christopher Nolan’s best film so far, a step up to a new level for one of our finest filmmakers and a movie that burns itself into your brain."
The Mashable wrote: For Nolan devotees, there’s plenty in Oppenheimer to marvel over, from its incredible ensemble’s crackling chemistry to Ludwig Göransson’s immersive and disturbing score, to a corner of modern history that challenges audiences with complex moral questions and unapologetic dread."
Oppenheimer will release in cinemas on July 21.
Fury of the Gods director clarifies Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman cameo was filmed in England
‘A Haunting in Venice’ gives a supernatural twist to Agatha Christie's novel Hallowe'en Party
Margot Robbie talks about dolls and childhood days
Florence Pugh elaborates why she went for short hairstyle
Prince Harry had also reached out to his estranged brother Prince William for reconciliation
Shannen says that she was most worried about the impacts her surgery would have on her mother