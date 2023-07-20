'Oppenheimer' glowing reviews are out

'Oppenheimer' impressed critics to the core

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer was hailed as one of this year's greatest films as raving reviews attested to that.

Headlined by Cillian Murphy, who played the nuclear bomb's creator, Robert J. Oppenheimer, the film shed light on the development of the atomic bomb and, afterward, the scientist's fears of his creation.

The Hollywood Reporter reviewed: “Both a probing character study and a sweeping account of history, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is a brainy, brawny thriller about the man who led the Manhattan Project to build the bomb that ended World War II."



The AV Club penned: “Oppenheimer deserves the title of masterpiece. It’s Christopher Nolan’s best film so far, a step up to a new level for one of our finest filmmakers and a movie that burns itself into your brain."

The Mashable wrote: For Nolan devotees, there’s plenty in Oppenheimer to marvel over, from its incredible ensemble’s crackling chemistry to Ludwig Göransson’s immersive and disturbing score, to a corner of modern history that challenges audiences with complex moral questions and unapologetic dread."

Oppenheimer will release in cinemas on July 21.