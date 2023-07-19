Gwyneth Paltrow speaks out on cultural problem of ageing and beauty standards

Gwyneth Paltrow speaks out on the cultural problem of ageing and beauty standards

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow recently slammed the cultural double standards about ageing.

In conversation with British Vogue, Paltrow shared her candid thoughts about getting older and some of her beauty secrets with the publication.

She said, "I think it's just a cultural problem. Men are seen as silver foxes, whereas women are judged by their looks as they age."

She added, "As women, we want to be healthy. The idea of being frozen in time is very weird."

She continued that she admires those stars who embrace their age and are not ashamed of looking older, reports Pagesix.

While lamenting at double standards, she said that it is considered handsome for a man to go grey, but for women, it is the other way around, and there are always questions like, "What do you plan to do about your wrinkles and your aging skin."

She stressed respecting people's choices of however they want to age.

She said some people would want to get plastic surgery, whereas some would embrace being a fabulous French grandmother.

It's their choice, and everyone should be empowered to go through their life however they want to.

Revealing how she wants to look while ageing, she said, "I don't want to have a wrinkle-free face."

She added that a person's mental state, nutrition, and exercise levels impact their 'beauty'.