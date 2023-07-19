Shannen Doherty smiles and laughs after recent brain surgery

Shannen Doherty, the famous Beverly Hills star, had fun with her friends On Monday despite her ongoing fight against cancer.

She had brain surgery recently but looked happy as she left Nobu in Malibu after having dinner with her security guard and a female friend.

She wore a beautiful red blouse and tan cardigan, and while leaving, she was caught on camera laughing and smiling relaxedly.

In early June, the 52-year-old Charmed alum revealed that her breast cancer had spread to her brain, reports Pagesix.

Revealing that she got the troubling news in January, she wrote on social media, "But that fear... the turmoil... the timing of it all ... this is what cancer can look like.

Taking to Instagram, Doherty also shared photos featuring herself preparing for the surgery.

She captioned the post, "January 16, 2023. Surgery. I had a tumour in my head that they wanted to remove and biopsy. I am clearly trying to be brave, but I am petrified. The fear was overwhelming to me."

The actress filed for divorce from her husband, Kurt Ishwarienko.

Doherty's rep told Pagesix that Iswarienko's agent had been "intimately involved" in the estranged couple's separation.

The rep added that Shannen never wanted the divorce, but unfortunately, she had no other option.