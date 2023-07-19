Jennifer Lopez turns heads with a red maxi dress in Beverly Hills

Jennifer Lopez stunned fans and onlookers alike during a recent public appearance in Los Angeles, where she showed off her impressive fashion sense.



On her way to meet a friend for lunch at The Ivy, the songstress was seen wearing a bright red-coloured maxi with a halter-style neckline that billowed behind her.

She then reportedly went shopping for furniture at Beverly Hills.

The iconic musician combined her outfit with a crocodile-embossed leather handbag and a leather bracelet, reports Dailymail.

She protected her eyes from sunlight via oversized shades having a silver frame and brown tinted lenses.

Lopez added a few inches to her height with espadrille platform heels. Her large hoop earrings, matching her wedding ring, added to her stunning look.

She matched her bold and bright ensemble with a studded leather bracelet.



Jennifer Lopez turns heads with red maxi dress in Beverly Hills

Her hair appeared tied in a low bun at the nape of her neck.

The songstress was seen wearing minimal makeup while showing off her natural beauty.

A day before, Lopez shared selfies of her stunning look for date night with her husband to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

The post's caption was promoting her newsletter, On The JLo - which revealed some of the lyrics of her upcoming song.



The song is about Jennifer Lopez secretly tying the knot with Ben Affleck in Las Vegas last year.