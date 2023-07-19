Ariana Grande 'determined' to move ahead after Dalton Gomez split

Ariana Grande is leaving her past behind to move on from soon-to-be ex-husband Dalton Gomez, an insider revealed.

The Die For You singer is said to be following in the real estate agent footsteps by moving on from her split like he did, a source told Us Weekly.

The insider also shared that people close to Grande are supporting her amid heartbreaking period in her life since her alleged divorce.

“Ariana’s determined to move forward,” the insider said, adding that her loved ones are “happy” that she has decided to prioritize her life.

“As sad as it is, the consensus on both sides is that this is ultimately for the best. Ariana and Dalton are two very different people,” the source added.

The former exes, who tied the knot in 2021, reportedly parted ways after two years, several reports claimed.

“Ariana and Dalton have been having some issues for months now,” a source told the publication.

“They were having issues before she left for Wicked filming [in London] that they couldn’t resolve, and the distance did not help. They haven’t been speaking and are separated, and a divorce is likely.”

Another report revealed that Dalton flew to London in January to meet his wife in London, where she was filming her upcoming film, as an effort to save their failing marriage but it “didn’t work out.”

“They’ve been really good friends throughout the entire process, and their friends and families have been trying to protect them,” the source shared.