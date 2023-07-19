Nick Jonas' 'birthday wish' for wife Priyanka Chopra give fans happy tears

Nick Jonas shares a romantic picture to wish wife Priyanka Chopra a 'happy birthday'

Nick Jonas has penned a very special note for wife Priyanka Chopra on her birthday that gave happy tears to fans.

Nick dropped a picture him and Priyanka from one of their vacations where the duo can be seen siiting on a yacht, posing for the camera.



The Citadel actress wore a long printed frock with matching white shades. She opted for a half ponytail as her hairstyle.

Meanwhile, the American singer can be seen wearing a light blue coloured sando top with a beige coloured pants. He completed his look with a cool pair of shades.

Along with the picture, he penned a short yet the sweetest note for his wife. "I love celebrating you. Happy birthday my love", he wrote.

The birthday wish has caught a major attention on social media. Fans have been expressing their feelings to see the couple living happily with each other.



One of the fans commented: "When Priyanka announced her marriage with you, I had a lot of doubts. But now i understand why she chose you. I wish to see you both happy forever."

The fan went on to say: "In the country where celebs marry for power and position, you guys are truly setting goals. Love ya Nick and Priyanka.

The comment proves that the lovely couple is becoming a source of spreading love, happiness and respect. The two have proved that age difference does not matter when there's love.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the film Love Again. Nick Jonas also played a special role in the film.