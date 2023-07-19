Everything to know about Netflix’s ‘Spy Kids: Armageddon’ reboot

Here is some insight into the upcoming Netflix reboot for the Spy Kids franchise, named Armageddon.

The project is a team effort with Robert Rodriguez, after the success of We Can Be Heroes.

For those unversed, Mr Rodriguez is the original mastermind behind the last four installments.

The original announcement for the release was initially shared back on March 30th, 2022.

Netflix’s Spy Kids: Armageddon Plot:

According to a report by Netflix, the movie is “A relaunch [of] a classic family franchise which will revolve around the activities of a multicultural family. Tony and Patty must use all their gaming skills to save their spy parents who have been kidnapped by an evil man.”

Netflix’s Spy Kids: Armageddon Synopsis:

The streaming giant also explained, “When the children of the world’s greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful Game Developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world.”

The new premise of the film resembles the original movie that featured Carmen and Juni’s spy parents kidnapped as well.

Netflix’s Spy Kids: Armageddon Cast:

Casting news has come in two installments, and the first includes; Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Everly and Connor Esterson.

The second installment featured a sign on by D.J. Cotrona who will play the villain Vargos.

Netflix’s Spy Kids: Armageddon Filming update:

The last filming update offered by Netflix’s Spy Kids: Armageddon was offered back in June of 2022, and was taking place near Austin, Texas.

Since then, Rodriguez has taken to Instagram and announced that filming wrapped back on August 31st.

Netflix’s Spy Kids: Armageddon Release Date:

As of now, there have been no official announcements relating to Netflix’s Spy Kids: Armageddon, but according to the director, fans can expect to see it sometime in August of 2023.

According to Netflix he even said, “I don’t know if I can say the release date, but it’s coming, it’s this year. We haven’t announced it yet, but it’s coming this year. I just finished scoring it, so you know, we’re still waiting for visual effects. It won’t be done until August, so it won’t be any earlier than August.”