Tom Hiddleston shares tips with partner Zawe Ashton about being on 'The Marvels' set

Zawe Ashton's 'The Marvels' is set to release on November 10, 2023

Loki actor Tom Hiddleston shared a few tips with ladylove Zawa Ashton after she steps into Marvel Cinematic Universe by signing film, The Marvels.

Ashton has joined in the Marvel Universe to playa villain named Dar-Benn.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she expressed her wish to work with ace filmmaker Nia DaCosta.

She further revealed how her fiancé Hiddleston helped her after she signed the role in the upcoming Marvel move.

Velvet Buzzsaw actress said that the Thor actor clearly told her what you give to Marvel, you get that back.

"One of the main takeaways from our conversations was: 'What you put into Marvel, you get back.'

"He said, 'If you go into this with an open heart and a great work ethic and just want to provide an amazing experience for the fans, you'll have an amazing experience on those sets.' He really empowered me in that way", told Hiddleston to Ashton.

The 42-year-old actor also gave her some additional insights for the set, like he told her to keep enough zippers in case if she had to use a bathroom with your costume on.

Zawe Ashton realizes that it was pretty good advice that her fiancé Tom Hiddleston gave her.

"He also had some very good practical advice, which was: Make sure you have enough zippers to go to the bathroom in your costume. Which is very good advice, I realize now", she said.

The Marvels is slated to release this year on November 10.