Social media influencer Annabelle Hamm passes away due to 'epilepsy'

Annabelle Hamm went missing on Saturday night

Social media influencer Annabelle Hamm has passed away at the age of 22 after suffering from an epilepsy event.

Hamm, who was an outstanding influencer having a lot of fans on social media, left the world and her family in shock after passing away suddenly at such a young age.

Her family shared a post on her Instagram handle sharing the shocking news with the world. They were the ones who revealed the cause of her sudden demise.

The 22-year-old social media star's shared the saddening news with her fans and followers with a heavy heart. They wrote: “This is Annabelle’s family. We’re writing this with heavy, heavy hearts. Annabelle experienced an epileptic event and has gone on to the gates of heaven."

“She struggled with this for a long time and wanted to raise awareness for it, which we will do in honor of her.”

The post continued: “Annabelle was beautiful and inspiring and lived life to the fullest. Everyone she met was inspired by her energy and the light inside her soul that shined so bright. She was, and will forever be, so so loved."

"We’re asking for your prayers of peace for her family and friends during this difficult time, and to allow all of us the chance to grieve and work through this as a family.”

According to the reports of Daily Mail, Hamm had attended a bachelorette party in Fairhope before she went missing on Saturday. On Monday, her sister Amelia shared her death news.



Deadline reported that Annabelle Hamm's sisters have paid tribute to the departed soul in special Instagram posts.