'Oppenheimer' dubbed the 'most important film this century'

'Oppenheimer' review embargo will be lifted on Wednesday

Oppenheimer has gripped the attention of cinema enthusiasts for several reasons. But the writer\director Paul Schrader was so much engrossed by the film that he called it "most important film of this century."

Taking to Facebook, the Taxi Driver screenwriter wrote a post calling Christopher Nolan's upcoming movie “the best, most important film of this century. If you see one Film in cinemas this year it should be Oppenheimer. I’m not a Nolan groupie but this one blows the doors off the hinges.”

After the film’s Paris screening, several glowing early reactions follow suit.

The Telegraph reviewer Robbie Collins took to Twitter: “Am torn between being all coy and mysterious about Oppenheimer and just coming out and saying it’s a total knockout that split my brain open like a twitchy plutonium nucleus and left me sobbing through the end credits like I can’t even remember what else.”

Total Film’s film critic Matt Maytum tweeted, “Oppenheimer left me stunned: a character study on the grandest scale, with a sublime central performance by Cillian Murphy. An epic historical drama but with a distinctly Nolan sensibility: the tension, structure, sense of scale, startling sound design, remarkable visuals. Wow.”

AP film’s Lindsey Bahr penned: “Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is truly a spectacular achievement, in its truthful, concise adaptation, inventive storytelling and nuanced performances from Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and the many, many others involved — some just for a scene. It’s hard to talk about something as dense as this in something as silly as a tweet or thread but Oppenheimer really is a serious, philosophical, adult drama that’s as tense and exciting as Dunkirk. And the big moment — THAT MOMENT — is awe inspiring.”