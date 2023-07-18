Why Prince Harry's aide resigned without offering any explanation?

Prince Harry suffered a serious blow as a key ally resigned from one of his charities.

Johnny Hornby's resignation from Sentebale, a charity run by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, prior to fiscal year end has raised eyebrows.

No explanation was offered for Hornby's decision to step down.

An expert said a sudden unexplained departure before fiscal year end is a huge red flag for any charity.

He said that chairmen usually announce their successors way in advance.

Founded by Harry and Prince Seeiso, the charity helps children and young people affected by HIV/AIDS in southern Africa lead happy and healthy lives.

His resignation has been seen as a major blow to the Duke of Sussex by the British media because he was considered a dedicated ally of the royal.

Express.co.uk reported that Hornby, the half-brother of About a Boy author Nick Hornby, served as a trustee for Sentebale and the chairman of its board for the past five years.

The publication called him "The advertising king" who played a key role in pushing broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson into writing an apology to Harry and his wife Meghan Markle after he publicly admitted to hating the Duchess of Sussex on a "cellular level."

Prince Harry and co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, thanked him for his "leadership and vision" over the years.

Speaking to Daily Mail, one close ally said, "He's smart, no doubt about it. A smooth operator and a hard commercial man."