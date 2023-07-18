Cillian Murphy feels ‘embarrassed’ on being overpaid as an actor

Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy has recently shared he feels embarrassed on being overpaid as an actor.



Speaking to The Guardian, Cillian said, “I'm really lucky. I feel embarrassed by it sometimes. I'm just a [expletive] actor.”

Cillian believed that actors are being overpaid, stating, “There are doctors and nurses and [expletive] people that work. I struggle with that. I mean, actors are overpaid, you know?

The actor is currently making headlines for his exceptional performance as J. Robert Oppenheimer in upcoming biographical thriller, Oppenheimer, which is going to release in theatres on July 21.

The Batman Forever actor noted, “It's nice when you get paid, when you're young, and you've gone from having no money.”

“But the Catholic guilt kicks in immediately, and I'm like, 'It’s all going to go wrong. You don’t deserve this'. And I don’t,” asserted the actor.

Despite being a top billion movie star, Cillian mentioned that he doesn’t like going on talk shows.

The actor told the outlet, “I do them because you’re contractually obliged to. I just endure them. I’ve always found it difficult.”

“I’ve said this so many, many times. I want to just caveat this by saying, I’m so privileged,” continued the Peaky Blinders star.

Cillian added, “I’m so happy to be doing what I love. I’m really lucky. But I don’t enjoy the personality side of being an actor.”

“I don’t understand why I should be entertaining and scintillating on a talk show,” he concluded.