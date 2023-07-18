Zoe Saldaña opens up on not being recognised ‘sometimes’ in public

Zoe Saldaña has recently opened up on not being recognised “sometimes” in public even though working in big Hollywood movies.



Speaking on CBS Sunday Morning, the Avatar star, who is busy promoting her upcoming Special Ops: Lioness series, called it a “blessing” for not getting name recognition as her other fellow actors.

Zoe remarked, “I think these characters have given me a life.”

“I can take my kids to the coffee shop,” continued the 45-year-old.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actress added, “I’ll be recognised of course sometimes, and sometimes I won’t.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Zoe also disclosed that she was drawn to science fiction since she was a kid but also expressed her fear that this might restrict her career.

“There was always that fear like if I say yes will I not be considered for other parts with other directors,” stated the actress.

Zoe explained, “ I was worried for being a typecast and I was also already being told of a limiting career being a woman of colour.”

Addressing casting rejections in the industry, Zoe mentioned, “It was always very mild rejection like director would I liked you but he wants to go traditional.”

Zoe added she focused more on “terrestrial roles” now.