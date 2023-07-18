Angelina Jolie makes major move amid legal fight with Brad Pitt

File Footage

After getting allegedly abuse by former husband Brad Pitt, Hollywood icon Angelina Jolie paved way for Domestic Violence Law in California.

The Lara Croft: Tomb Raider actor helped pass the Senate Bill 290, known as the "Domestic Violence Documentation: Victim Access," into California law, as reported by OK! Magazine.



In a statement following the passing of the bill, Jolie said, "I was compelled to support this bill because of the urgent importance of ensuring abuse survivors have timely access to evidence of abuse.”

"Corroborating evidence helps validate abuse experiences and increases access to trauma care and the likelihood of legal protection," she added.

Jolie continued: "Beyond the government’s decision of whether to criminally charge and prosecute crimes, abuse survivors need records of the abuse they or their children experienced to advocate for health and trauma care and for safety protections in legal realms including in family court systems."

The Eternals star accused Pitt of domestic violence, claiming that he physically and verbally assaulted her and their six kids during their 2016 flight on private jet.

Jolie claimed that her ex-husband “choked one of the children and struck another in the face,” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her,” as per her court complaint.

“At one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children,” she said in the court documents.

An investigation by FBI also took place after Jolie made the allegations; however, Pitt was cleared of any wrongdoing.