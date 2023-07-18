Christopher Nolan triggers 'fangirl' in Matt Damon: Here's why

Matt Damon and Christopher Nolan have worked on six projects together

Matt Damon made a pact with his wife to take a break from acting, but he said the deal would be over if Christopher Nolan called.

In a chat with the Oppenheimer cast in the roundtable interview, the Interstellar star opened up about his couple therapy with his wife alongside the director, Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Robert Downey Jr.

“This is going to sound made up, but it’s actually true,” Damon told his co-actors.

“I had – not to get too personal – negotiated extensively with my wife that I was taking time off. I had been in Interstellar, and then Chris put me on ice for a couple of movies, so I wasn’t in the rotation,” Damon referred to Nolan’s recurring casting choices.

“But I actually negotiated in couples therapy ­– this is a true story – the one caveat to my taking time off was if Chris Nolan called,” The Martian star added.

“This is without knowing whether or not he was working on anything, because he never tells you. He just calls you out of the blue. And so, it was a moment in my household.”

“Even modern psychology has a caveat…” Downey cheekily said.

“For Chris!” Damon replied.

Damon and Luciana Barroso tied the knot in 2005; they share four daughters.