Lindsay Lohan 'over the moon' after welcoming baby with Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan and husband Bader Shammas have welcomed their first child together.

The actress gave birth to her little one this week in Dubai, reps reveal.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the source close to the couple announced: "Lindsay Lohan and her Financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love."

The couple has named theor son, Son Luai, meaning "shield or protector"

This comes as the Mean Girls star spoke fondly about motherhood in an interview with Allure.

“I can't wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom," Lohan told the outlet. "Happy tears. That's just who I am. Though now, it’s probably baby emotion. It’s overwhelming in a good way.”

Lohan added: "I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently, and she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine.'"