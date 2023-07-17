Angry fans of K-pop group Red Velvet send more protest trucks to company

Fans of Red Velvet are expressing their anger through several protest trucks

Fans of the K-pop group Red Velvet have sent more trucks to the company, SM Entertainment’s building in protest of their actions. One of the main grievances on the trucks was: “Only 2 studio albums 10 years after debuting?”

The problem is usually referred to by longtime fans of the girl group since they debuted in 2014 and since then have received a total of two studio albums, which is a shockingly low number for a K-pop group.

One more grievance from the fans was that the agency failed to remain active with the group and solo member activities. They insisted that the company should make better use of the group's social media pages.

Another more minor demand was that their lightsticks be changed as they brought up their poor quality and durability as one even broke in one of the member’s hands while on stage. “The renewal of the lightstick is urgent.”

More demands included: “Stop out-of-stock pre-orders. Stop delaying the release of the album in the first week. Secure enough albums,” as a fan took to Twitter to explain it better, writing: “ReVeluvs have been used to @RVsmtown's albums being Out of stock after preorder period. SM took it up a notch w/ Birthday being OOS DURING preorder period.

Despite this, RV managed to become million sellers.”