Princess Beatrice, Edo Mapelli Mozzi celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi are celebrating their third wedding anniversary today amid claims they are expecting their second child.



Edo Mapelli took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of Beatrice with a romantic note to mark their wedding anniversary.

He wrote, “Happy wedding anniversary to the most beautiful wife in the world.”

Mozzi went on to say, “I am so grateful for every moment we have shared, every challenge we have overcome, and every dream we have pursued together. I love you more than words can say, and I can't wait to celebrate many more anniversaries with you. Xx.”

Beatrice and Mozzi got married on July 17, 2020 and share 20-month-old daughter Sienna together.



Fans and friends also took an opportunity to wish the couple a very happy wedding anniversary.