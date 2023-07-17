'Love Actually' filmmaker Richard Curtis produces 'Christmas Actually' stage show

Renowned writer-director Richard Curtis, known for his iconic British romantic comedies like "Love Actually," "Four Weddings and a Funeral," and "Notting Hill," has unveiled his upcoming venture called "Christmas Actually."
This stage show, which incorporates live music, performances, poetry, and comedy, is set to be a charity fundraising event in support of Comic Relief, according to a report by BBC News.
Richard Curtis himself is curating the show, which will span eight performances at London's Royal Festival Hall from December 7th to 11th.
Curtis aims to deliver a delightful blend of entertainment, promising a production that is "noisy and emotional and full of surprises and jokes, with some proper celebrity sparkle."
The inspiration for "Christmas Actually" emerged from Curtis' desire to create a festive show that can be enjoyed by families during the holiday season. The opportunity to utilize the event as a means of raising funds for Comic Relief was an irresistible prospect for him.
In addition to "Christmas Actually," Richard Curtis is concurrently involved in another Christmas-themed project—a yet-to-be-titled film set in New York—created exclusively for Peacock.
‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ reboot has premiered with conflict over cheese
“I think it’s a very, very big mistake," says Conservative minister
Hailey Bieber captivates with a glamorous gold dress, while addressing marriage rumors indirectly
Cera also revealed he desperately wanted to work on the film
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s are deprived of one major thing in the royal family
Madonna’s former boyfriend Peter Kentes says she will 'conquer' her illness and will come back stronger