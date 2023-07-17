Singer Ronan Keating returns home following brother’s death

Multiple stars shared their condolences to Ronan Keating which includes his ex-bandmate Keith Duffy

Irish singer Ronan Keating has reportedly “dropped everything”, and made his way back to comfort his family after his brother’s shocking death. His older brother lost his life in a horrible car crash which left his sister-in-law injured as well.

Ciaran Keating was born in Louisburgh, Ireland. His wife Ann Marie and he were making their way to watch their son Ruairí play football when the tragic accident happened. A source close to Ronan said that the singer is absolutely "devastated" but he is "trying to stay strong for the sake of his family."



Ciaran, proud father of three children, was on the N5 around 3:35 PM near Swinford, County Mayo on a road that is often called a "black spot" for car accidents.

The couple had been planning to watch their 28-year-old son play for Cork City against the Sligo Rovers in a League of Ireland match when the crash took place.

Keith Duffy took to social media to share his condolences, writing: “I can't comprehend the loss and devastation of My brother @rokeating and all the Keating family. All my family are praying and thinking of our Keating family right now. Ciaran from the early days you toured with us, you were a great guide on our journey in the early days. You helped and supported us young innocent kids. Take your place in heaven buddy with your Mam Marie.”