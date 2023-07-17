Kate Middleton looks delighted as she hands Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon trophy

Kate Middleton beamed as she handed new Wimbledon men's champion Carlos Alcaraz the trophy after his stunning five-set win against the tournament's favourite Novak Djokovic in the final.

The Princess of Wales stole the limelight at the tennis mega event with adorable family show. Dressed in emerald green, Kate appeared celebrating Wimbledon's newest champion's victory with her fascinating smile.

She was greeted to a large round of applause after she headed onto the grass to present the award.

Prince William's wife was the picture of elegance and grace as she arrived earlier on the bridge at the All England Lawn, looking out of this world in a stunning frock from Roland Mouret.



The much-loved royal was all smiles and in high spirits as she demonstrated her charm by shaking the hands of the ball kids and chatting to them as they lined up to welcome the Princess.

Kate, alongside her loving husband Prince William and their two sweet children Princess Charlotte and Prince George, enjoyed the thrilling Wimbledon men's singles final on Sunday. Prince Louis' absence felt by royal fans as the he did not accompany his parents and siblings to the big event.

Kate also presented Serbian professional tennis player Novak Djokovic, who's currently ranked world No 2 in singles, his runner-up trophy.

Kate Middleton turns heads as she hands Wimbledons champion Carlos Alcaraz trophy

Kate mesmerised the crowd in a stunning green dress while her little ones rocked gorgeous blue ensembles. William looked dashing in a light gray linen suit. It was a picture-perfect family outing that had everyone gushing.