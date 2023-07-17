Taylor Swift sets new records

Taylor Swift has become the first woman in history to have four albums in the top 10 simultaneously.

The 33-year-old singer, who's currently enthralling music lovers with her international Eras Tour, has achieved another milestone by setting some high chart benchmarks with the release of her "Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)" album, which debuted at No. 1 with the biggest numbers of the year so far for any release.

It is one of four albums the singer now has in the top 10 of the chart. That’s the first time a woman has done that in the entire six-decade history of there being an album chart, and Swift's one of only three artists to ever accomplish the feat, According to Billboard.

"Speak Now" is on top of the Billboard 200 with 716,000 album-equivalent units. The previous best figure was held by Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing at a Time,” which debuted in March with 501,000. The other three albums Swift has in her triumphant quadrilogy in the top 10 are 2022’s “Midnights” at No. 5, 2019’s “Lover” at No. 7 and 2020’s “Folklore” at No. 10.

Taylor Swift also set a record for the female artist with the most No. 1 albums in history. The Anti-Hero hitmaker now has a dozen, moving ahead of Barbra Streisand, with whom she was formerly tied with 11 each.