King Charles agrees to pay rent to Prince William for family vacation cottage in Wales

King Charles has reportedly agreed to pay rent to his elder son Prince of Wales Prince William to stay at his beloved £1.2million cottage Llwynywermod in Wales.



However, the monarch is ‘miffed’ at William after the future monarch told his dad he will have to pay to stay there.

According to a report by Mail on Sunday, King Charles had bought Llwynywermod back in 2007 and stayed there each summer for a couple of weeks.

The then Prince of Wales had purchased the home through the Duchy of Cornwall.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September last year, heir to throne Prince William took over the Duchy of Cornwall and the Llwynywermod property as well.

The publication, citing an insider, reported, “The King was quite miffed but that was the deal. It means he can continue to stay there but he will pay rent to the Duchy and the rest of the time it will be rented out.”

“The King has agreed to pay for the topiary upkeep as he doesn't want to see all the good work in the grounds go to waste.”