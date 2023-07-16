Angela Rippon will be oldest contestant on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

Angela Rippon had been having discussions with the network for the past couple of days

Angela Rippon is announced to be the oldest contestant on the show Strictly Come Dancing. She has previously been the host of several episodes of the original series Come Dancing before it went through a heavy makeover.

She will be joining as a contestant at the age of 78 after she worked as a host on the original for 25 years, making her the oldest contestant in the history of the show. This major decision comes almost 50 years after she turned heads with a high-energy dance routine in Morecambe and Wise's 1976 Christmas special, leaving behind her newsreader's desk.

Her dance routine was definitely a bold move at the time because journalists were not in the habit of stepping over to the entertainment industry.

Angela had been having discussions with the network for the past couple of days but now her addition to the series has been confirmed by The Sun. A source who works closely with the show claimed:

“It is such a coup to get Angela. She was Mrs Come Dancing, so what a wonderful thing that she is going to be on Strictly all these years later.”

They continued: “She is the dream signing. The audience at home will love her, and many of them will remember her from her days hosting the show in its previous incarnation. It is incredible that someone of her age is doing it but she loves dancing and the bosses think that she will be a joy to watch.”